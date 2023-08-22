Seguin police and school district personnel are investigating an incident in which a gun was discharged on a bus carrying elementary students early Tuesday morning.
District staff was notified an elementary student “accidentally discharged” a gun on the bus in the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said in a news release.
“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident,” he said. “The bus driver immediately recovered the handgun from the student, and the Seguin Police Department was contacted.”
While the police department is investigating the incident, Hoffmann said early reports show the student was not threatening other students at the time the gun went off.
“This is still a very serious situation and a significant breach of our school safety protocols,” he said.
The student was taken off campus while police and district officials investigate, Hoffmann said.
The bus was transporting mostly elementary students from Jefferson and Koennecke, and one Ball Early Childhood Center student, Hoffmann said.
“The parents of all students are being contacted to inform them of the incident and reassure them their children are safe,” he said. “Our professional school counselors will be available for any student or family in need of assistance today.”
Possession and discharging a firearm on school property is against state and federal laws and the school’s Student Code of Conduct. Hoffmann encourages students and staff to remember “See something, say something.”
“Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD,” he said. “Parents are urged to ensure that students are prepared and in compliance each school day. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator.”
