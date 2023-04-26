Seguin’s softball and baseball teams put their Friday night games on hold due to heavy rains that drenched the fields, rendering them unplayable.
Facing similar challenges and many others has the school district asking the community to vote for a $7.5 million bond proposal to build a softball and baseball complex on the Seguin High School campus.
Since the start of the high school’s baseball program, it has never had a diamond of its own to practice or play on. It has relied on the city’s Smokey Joe Williams Field for home games and tournaments, as well as daily practice.
Seguin ISD Athletic Director Craig Dailey, who played on those fields and coached for several years, saw the need back then. And now that his children are following in his footsteps, he sees how much more the complex is needed from educational aspects to safety.
“I have a unique perspective because I grew up playing on that field, watching games as a young kid to playing games on it as a player, coaching on it as coach and now as a parent having a kid on both of those fields,” he said. “When I got here two years ago, we assessed everything and the current surface at Smokey Joe was deemed unsafe and our practice field was not in a very safe condition where I felt that my own kids would be able to practice or play on. If I didn’t want my own kids to be able to play on that field, why should I expect other people’s kids.”
While Smokey Joe Williams Field has a rich history, it has served its purpose for Matador baseball, Dailey said.
“I understand the history of the stadium. A lot of good players have come from that field and I’ve seen a lot of ball games there, but it is outdated, much like the softball field,” he said. “Over time, they’ve served their purpose, they both have a lot of history but over time, the facilities get outgrown and outdated with the new technology.”
Stadium, Field Conditions
In that time, Dailey said the district has spent about $300,000 on making Smokey Joe Williams Field playable for the student athletes.
“Since we did that, we followed all of the schedule of putting out herbicide and fertilizing,” he said. “Just in one year, the other grasses that were previously there before we put this new grass down have come back.”
The field in the aging stadium would need a full reset to get to a sustainable level, Daily said.
“In order to truly do it right, we would have to dig it out completely, bring in all new dirt and re-sod it to get it to the true playing surface that it needs to be to get it to the level that we want our kids to play on,” he said. “That’s just the playing surface.”
Dailey last played as a Matador in 2000 and 15 years passed between his coaching stints at the high school from 2006 to 2021. Upon his return, he noted that not much changed at Smokey Joe.
“Everything else from the stands to the press box, to the dug outs to the locker rooms and restrooms, they are in exactly the same condition that they were in May 2000 when I played my last game as a Matador,” he said. “It is very run down over time.”
The same can be said for the Lady Matador softball field located at the high school, Dailey said.
“They’re still struggling because that stadium is old, too. It has had very few upgrades from the time I played here 20 years ago,” he said.
Building stadiums with turf fields would alleviate lots of problems and cost less in maintenance, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
“What we have to do is spend money every year on ensuring we’re maintaining the grass, we’re reseeding and spending thousands of dollars every year, which would not be a cost with the artificial turf,” he said. “The other challenge on both fields is when we have inclement weather, rain causes flooding on the fields which results in our teams having to cancel, reschedule games or not having a place to practice. We’ve been very fortunate in some recent instances to schedule some games at some other districts that have the facilities.”
Another issue both stadiums face is lack of ADA compliance, giving family members and friends with disabilities fewer opportunities to watch games, Gutierrez said.
“The challenge with that is you have friends and family that are unable to see their athletes play because they don’t have access due to being in a wheelchair,” he said. “In addition to alleviating that problem, we would have enough seating for spectators. We’re looking at over 1,000 seats for spectators with baseball and softball combined. Currently, often times, because there isn’t sufficient seating, spectators have to stand.”
Outdoor Classroom Space
While many see sports as just extracurricular activity, Dailey and Gutierrez said lessons the students learn go far beyond the playing field.
“We look at this complex as an outdoor classroom space,” Gutierrez said. “Just like a chemistry classroom, just like the Outdoor Learning Center, it is an outdoor space where you not only hone and develop your athletic skills, but you learn leadership, character, team building, camaraderie.”
Dailey agreed, adding that a sports facility is comparable to career and technology classrooms, creating programs appealing to at-risk students.
“It doesn’t matter what community you are living in, those are great at-risk programs,” he said. “The reason a lot of kids come to school is because of those programs and if you gave them the choice and you didn’t have those programs, a lot of them would choose maybe not to come to school because that is their outlet from whatever is going on in their life. To me, it is another classroom where we’re teaching them lessons.”
Leadership skills, teamwork, communication, discipline, responsibilities, time management as well as handling success and failure are part of the daily class instruction, Dailey said.
Loss Of Educational Opportunities
UIL, the organization that oversees athletic, academic and musical contests, sets time limits on practices. With the Matadors’ baseball field a short 2.5-mile drive away, it takes time to load up students and equipment heading to and from the field, Dailey said.
“We probably lose on the baseball team an average of 100 to 150 minutes of practice time each week, of instruction time,” he said. “Under the guidelines of UIL, we can only practice so much during the week and if you use buses, which we do, you have to count that in your practice schedules. Instead of starting practice at 3:20 p.m. on campus every day, by the time we get stuff bussed down there, it is 3:45, 3:50, sometimes almost 4 p.m. before we start practicing. Those minutes every day add up time those kids are missing instruction.”
It also puts a strain on coaches who miss additional time with their families after practice ends, Dailey said.
“It is really just giving our kids the better facility and the amount of minutes they deserve to be successful,” he said.
That becomes especially true as both softball and baseball have extended their reach and now offer middle school students the ability to play for the Matadors.
“Right now, we only have one but the energy is really good and the community is excited about it,” Dailey said. “Hopefully, when we grow those programs, we will have the facilities to do it in.”
But splitting time between batting cages at the high school campus and practicing at Smokey Joe with high school and junior high school players cuts into instructional time, Dailey said.
“Right now, it is stressful because we have a high school practice at Smokey, then we have to wait for that to be done before the middle school,” he said. “Then there is no hitting facility down there. At the high school, we have multiple practices going on where we have one team on the field and the other hitting and visa versa. We can get a lot more work done and get more kids involved with new facilities.”
Losing time is a disservice to students and their ability to learn, as well as compete on a comparable level, Gutierrez said.
“That certainly puts us at a competitive disadvantage, one, because we’re losing out on practice time,” he said. “We’ve been able to manage and do well; however, we believe that with the appropriate facilities for both baseball and softball that our students would be more well equipped and we would be able to expand the program as well to our middle school.”
A turf field can help expand offerings to include summer and fall leagues, and more tournaments, Dailey said.
“Just like all of these other venues, we’ve been bringing in multiple other events throughout the year. We’ll be able to host playoff games, which, in turn, brings more money into the district and the city,” he said. “People are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and they’re going to the grocery store. That’s money that is coming back into the city of Seguin and money that is going into our district.”
Tax Implications
Seguin ISD sought voter approval for the sports facility in November 2022. However, it was voted down.
“It was a historic bond that had two propositions — one was $131.5 million and the second proposition was $7.5 million for the baseball/softball complex,” Gutierrez said. “Being that was a very large bond package, we weren’t able to place a lot of emphasis on the baseball/softball complex considering we had a new school, ag science facility, transportation facility expansion, expansions and renovations at Barnes Middle School, technology, safety and security and so on. We felt like we wanted to give the community another opportunity to make a decision on this because it is a need that has existed for a number of years. We do not have our own baseball facility onsite and our softball facility is aging and is in need of upgrades.”
Unlike the previous bond package presented to voters, this proposal does not include a tax rate increase.
“Because we are experiencing exponential growth in our community, we would not need to ask for a tax rate increase as we did in 2019 and in 2022,” Gutierrez said. “We are making sure that we are educating and informing our voters that — although the ballot language says as a result of legislation from 2019, that this is a tax increase — it will not be a tax rate increase.”
Voting Opportunities
Early voting started Monday and will continue until May 2.
Polling locations include
• Seguin Elections Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2.
• Barnes Middle School, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2.
• Rodriguez Elementary School, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2.
• Seguin High School Preforming Arts Center, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2.
• Seguin ISD Administration Building, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2.
Election Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6
• Seguin ISD Administration Office, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.
• Jim Barnes Middle School, 1539 Joe Carrillo Blvd.
• Rodriguez Elementary School, 1567 W. Kingsbury St.
• Seguin High School Preforming Arts Center, 1315 E. Cedar St.
