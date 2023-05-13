Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.