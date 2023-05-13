Seguin ISD teachers Stephanie Weaver and Christina Smith were both surprised and humbled when they learned they were named among the best educators in the district.
Those feelings only grew when they were named Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectively.
“I’m completely humbled to be chosen as Teacher of the Year,” Weaver said.
“I’m just extremely excited and super proud of myself,” Smith said of her title as Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Weaver is a kindergarten teacher at Koennecke Elementary. She credits her campus administrators and fellow staff members for helping her push beyond her limits.
“I owe it to all of the great principals that I’ve had and the great teammates that I’ve had,” she said. “We’ve pushed each other just to really have children at the forefront of everything we do.”
Smith, who teaches eighth grade social studies at Barnes Middle School, said all of the work she does is for her students.
“I really just care about my students and that is what this is all about,” she said. “It is just a great honor to be recognized for all of the work that I’ve done on my campus, so I’m just extremely excited.”
The teachers are nominated by their campus co-workers, who vote on their top choices and then select a campus teacher of the year. Then the district’s teacher of the year committee comprised of a board member, a partner volunteer, and the previous secondary and elementary teachers of the year visit each classroom, read teacher-submitted essays and then select the overall winners.
“It means the world to be chosen by your peers and then to go on and be chosen by the people that surround you each day,” Weaver said. “I’m just completely humbled and honored to be chosen. We’re just surrounded each day by amazing educators and they were right, anyone in the building could have one it this evening.”
