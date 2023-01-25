Seguin ISD is once again asking voters to approve a $7.5 bond for the softball/baseball complex.
Trustees voted unanimously at a regular meeting giving the go-ahead to call a bond election on May 6. Voters shot down the proposal in November as the second proposition on a ballot that included the $131 million proposition voters approved.
The upcoming May bond election would result in no tax increase, which voters should be able to support, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
“What I believe what we should do is really give the voters an opportunity to support a baseball/softball complex,” he said. “Keep in mind, we do not have a baseball facility of our own. Most districts do.”
The combined propositions aded up to nearly $140 million and represented the largest bond election in the district’s history, he said.
Taking a second crack at the complex will allow for a keener focus on just the ball fields and give voters in the district another chance to bring a facility to town that all can appreciate and that could help bring revenue to the community, Gutierrez said.
The district can draw competition to tournaments hosted at the new complex, he said. The complex would allow opportunities to improve the district’s talent pool by putting athletes on the diamonds at younger ages to gain experience they aren’t able to achieve now due to the lack of playing facilities, Gutierrez said.
It’s time to complete development at Seguin High School, he said. Trustee Cinde Thomas-Jimenez agreed.
“This will finish the high school out,” she said. “We have a wonderful high school, a performing arts center, football stadium and this would be the last thing.”
District leaders’ prudent moves to buy down debt and improve Seguin ISD’s financial standings help make it possible to sell $7.5 million in bonds and not create a tax increase, Chief Financial Officer Tony Hillberg said. With increasing property values and additional homes popping up, the district is able to collect more money than immediately need, in turn allowing the district to get rid of some debt, he said.
Property values don’t usually decrease so the school district likely will continue to collect enough funds so that a positive vote in the impending bond election won’t increase tax rates, Hillberg said.
“Without raising the tax rate at all, we still generate enough to pay a resulting bond debt,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.