The Seguin ISD will soon begin a search for a new leader.
Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez announced Thursday night he accepted the position as Leander ISD’s chief of schools.
“It is an honor to have Dr. Gutierrez join our #1LISD family,” Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing, Ed.D., said. “His remarkable leadership is reflected in the students and community he has served. We feel certain that his rich and insightful experience will play a crucial role in driving educational excellence in Leander ISD.”
Gutierrez joined Seguin ISD in 2017 as superintendent, overseeing 13 campuses serving about 7,200 students. Leander ISD serves 42,000 students in 44 campuses, according to the district’s website.
In his new role, Gutierrez will oversee all of the campuses, supervising four area superintendents and focusing on building leadership, as well as oversight of safety and security and student services.
“It is going to be in a large district with many more schools,” he said. “I think it is going to be a big change where I’m not going to have oversight of every aspect of running a school district and I’m looking forward to just having that narrow focus and stepping out of the spotlight for a while.”
Under Gutierrez’s leadership, Seguin ISD had three successful bond elections totaling $203.2 million for campus improvements, safety and security. Additionally, he was instrumental in “creating strategic plan and an extension to the plan and introducing a two-way dual language program,” a news release said.
“I know that I am leaving Seguin ISD in a much better place than where we were in 2017 with amazing people behind that can continue on the path we’re on toward excellence,” Gutierrez said. “We have amazing leaders, amazing staff, a great school board.”
Gutierrez was named Superintendent of the Year for Region 20 in 2023.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Seguin ISD community for the past six years,” Gutierrez said. “I am proud of the collaborative efforts of the students, families, educators, trustees and community leaders to improve the academic climate across the entire school system. Seguin ISD is poised to continue to do great things.”
The decision to leave wasn’t easy, as Gutierrez said Seguin became his home and the community and staff his family.
“For me, it’s been an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “I think about what an amazing feeling to have to be in this place where I feel like I’m in mourning because I cared so much for these people and they have cared for me as well.”
Additionally, stepping back from being the top official of a school district wasn’t something he’d imagined ever doing.
“I didn’t think one-two years ago I would ever step away from the superintendency, but my purpose has evolved since my two foster-to-adopt sons have come into my life,” he said. “That has certainly changed my outlook on life.”
Ultimately, his growing family led Gutierrez down this different path.
“I’m leaving on a high note. There is nothing else, no other reason why I would be leaving,” he said. “I think this has left people wondering and questioning, did something happen, is something going on with the board,” he said. “There is not anything. I have an amazing board. All seven of these board members have supported me strongly, and I’ve grown to really care about them all. It’s just time.”
Gutierrez plans to remain with Seguin through September before making the move to Leander. He starts his new job Oct. 2.
Seguin ISD School Board President Alejandro Guerra said he and the board wish Gutierrez well in his new endeavors.
“On behalf of the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees, we wish Dr. Gutierrez continued success in his career,” he said. “His leadership and professionalism have been integral in building a lasting, positive culture in Seguin ISD.”
Gutierrez is grateful for his past six years in Seguin and the love and support the community has shown him during that time.
“Without it, I would not have been able to have a successful tenure,” he said. “Right now, the tenure of a superintendent is about three years and there is absolutely no way I could have been here for six years and no way we could have accomplished as much as we have in Seguin ISD without the amazing support from our community.”
The board will soon begin the process of searching for a new superintendent, Guerra said.
“The transition will include opportunity for public input and feedback on qualities that an ideal superintendent candidate will possess in order to lead our district,” he said.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the Seguin ISD Board Room, 1221 E. Kingsbury St. On the agenda, the board will discuss its options to fill the superintendent’s position.
