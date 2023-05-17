A recent announcement confirmed what some in Seguin ISD already knew: Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez is among the best at what he does.
Members of the Region 20 Education Service Center last week named Gutierrez 2023 Region 20 Superintendent of the Year.
Region 20 Executive Director Jeff Goldhorn presented Gutierrez with the award May 12 at a surprise ceremony in front of Seguin ISD trustees, principals, teachers, administrative staff, family members and more.
At the gathering Goldhorn pointed out achievements and initiatives Gutierrez has overseen in his six-year tenure with the district, School Board President Alejandro Guerra said.
“His personality complements his leadership skills that are necessary to affect change within an organization of more than 7,000 students and 1,100 employees,” Guerra said. “Even keeled, well spoken and friendly, he articulates in a manner that is welcoming and easy to understand. He has a unique ability to speak to people at their level, interpreting things through their lens.”
Gutierrez has been at the helm as Seguin has seen academic growth, creation and redesign of a strategic plan, and the successful passage of a $131.5 million 2022 bond.
The superintendent fostered relationships with school board members and nurtured partnerships with city and county officials as well as community members, Guerra said.
Goldhorn acknowledged Gutierrez’s efforts to effective use social medial to help highlight Seguin ISD’s story. On top of that, he created a Superintendent’s Student Advisory team of students from each campus, which meets monthly to share ideas.
“We share your excitement as such a great accomplishment and thank you for your vision to support your students and the community of Seguin ISD,” Goldhorn said.
Having captured the crown for Region 20 Superintendent of the Year places Gutierrez in the running for the Texas Association of School Boards State Selection Committee’s judging this summer.
Gutierrez isn’t alone in being recognized in Region 20. Last year, the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees earned Region 20’s 2022 School Board of the Year award.
