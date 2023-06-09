The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees took a step toward the possible purchase of 42 acres for a future middle school over the objections of neighboring residents.
The board voted 5-0 Tuesday at a special meeting to approve a resolution giving Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez the ability to present an official offer to the land owner, Greendog Development Corp., for $1.971 million, and enter into the 60-day inspection phase. Trustees Carl Jenkins and Denise Crettenden were absent from the meeting.
District administration presented the property located at 407 Patricia Park Court as a potential site for a new junior high school during a special meeting Wednesday, May 31. However, after residents raised concerned about the location of the property in terms of proximity to the Joint Base San Antonio — Randolph Seguin Auxiliary Airfield, the flood plane and lack of access to the land, the board opted to table the discussion pending a more thorough resolution to clearly spell out the purchasing process.
Property owner Hilmar Starcke once asked the board to reconsider its decision to purchase the property citing safety concerns for teachers and students, who would be in close proximity to the airfield and the flight path of jet pilots in training.
“Those fighter jets that we hear today are also going be added to by larger ones that are louder, clearly will create a disruptive place for learning, disrupting our teachers and our students,” he said. “I would simply say that for the sake of our teachers and our students, will you please discontinue the pursuit of this property.”
With passage of the resolution, the district can look into the resident’s concerns and do its due diligence with formal research, Seguin ISD Chief Financial Officer Tony Hilberg said.
“We have a period of 60 days to evaluate this property to address things such as easements, access, all of those kinds of things, as well as soil testing, water retention, flow rates, low-water crossings in the area,” he said. “At the end of that 60 days, what this resolution now requires is that we will come to you with the results of those evaluations, present to you the results and make a recommendation, which at that point would give you the authority to approve or disallow the final closing on the property.”
Board President Alejandro Guerra asked if the board would be kept apprised of results of tests as they are completed.
“We’ll make sure that we have our agent with us, our Realtor, as well as our architect and, if we need the experts like engineers, we’ll make sure they’re in attendance as well so they can relate effectively what the results of their studies are,” Hilberg said.
Trustee Ben Amador questioned whether the district will continue its search for potential property even after an official offer is made.
“We have a couple of other properties that we’re in the infancy of evaluation, but each property has its pros and cons,” Hilberg answered. “When we get to a point where we’re asking to seriously consider something, it’s because there are more pros at this point than there are with any other property we’re evaluating.”
Trustee Cinde Thomas-Jimenez moved to approve the resolution, which Amador seconded.
