A student’s apparent accidental discharge of a firearm recently on a Seguin ISD bus at Jefferson Elementary could lead policy changes at the district.
On Tuesday, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez and Seguin Police Department Chief Jason Brady held a press conference to provide insight into the incident and resulting investigations. The elementary school child who had a .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun on the bus will face no criminal charges but his parents might, Brady said.
However, whether that will happen remains undetermined, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said Friday.
“I believe it’s still under investigation,” she said. “They’re going to finish their investigation and send it to the county attorney to see if they want to file charges.”
District personnel cannot discuss any repercussion the boy might face, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
“As an update to this past Tuesday, Seguin ISD is unable to share individual student disciplinary information, including consequences, due to state and federal privacy laws,” he said.
Any information about criminal charges would have to come from police, Hoffmann said.
Beyond discipline, the boy’s actions could lead to changes for the district, Gutierrez said during Tuesday’s press conference. One such change could deal with a requirement that elementary students follow guidelines that currently require clear backpacks at the secondary level, he said.
“We had eliminated the requirement at elementary when we had first made that decision but I think it is something that we are going to strongly consider moving torward,” Gutierrez said.
The bus driver acted quickly in the gun incident Tuesday and the superintendent praised the employee’s swift action. The school district could continue to explore ways of helping to better ensure safety for students and staff riding on the vehicles, Gutierrez said.
“We’re going to continue to fine tune the learning that is in place for our transportation drivers and a lot of our busses have safety monitors to ensure that they are equipped with the skills and the knowledge to take proactive measures,” he said.
The gun incident happened just days before a new law is set to go into effect in Texas requiring school districts to have armed security officers at every campus during school hours. The law requires changes at Seguin ISD schools that district leaders have not yet announced.
However, the school board at its upcoming meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29 will have a presentation and possible vote regarding the bill and what it will mean for the district, Hoffmann said.
The district could announce any changes to the district’s backpack policy during the meeting as well, he said.
Safety begins at home, Gutierrez said at Tuesday’s press conference.
“Many of our parents own guns and it is so important to ensure gun safety in your home because not only are you jeopardizing the safety of your own child but potentially the safety of dozens, if not hundreds, of others,” the superintendent said. “So, I want to encourage all parents to ensure that guns are locked away safe and kept away from children because oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better.”
