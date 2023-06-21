Seguin ISD’s search for property for a future middle school continues after the district declined to move forward on property it was interested in.
The board voted on June 7 during a special meeting to approve a resolution giving Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez the ability to present an official offer to the land owner, Greendog Development Corp., for $1.971 million, and enter into the 60-day inspection phase.
It was during this time that the district said it was made aware of potential issues that made it not a viable choice for a middle school
“Due to a number of variables related to the site, Seguin ISD is no longer considering the site for a future campus,” the district stated in a news release.
District administration presented information about the property to the board in two special meetings, both of which residents and nearby neighbors attended voicing their concerns over the property’s location.
They cited lack of access to the property, proximity to Joint Base San Antonio — Randolph Air Force Base Seguin Auxiliary Field’s fly zone and potential crash zone, as well as flood plain concerns.
“Seguin ISD appreciates the feedback recently provided by community members regarding the property at 407 Patricia Park Court,” the release read.
With this property out of contention, the district said it remains diligent in its search for a potential future site for a middle school, the release stated.
“The district continues to work closely with area realtors and monitor the market for acreage that can serve as a middle school location,” the release stated. “The ideal site will be 40 to 50 acres that is easily accessible.”
Property owners in the Seguin ISD boundaries interested in selling their land are encouraged to email the district at sisd@seguin.k12.tx.us .
