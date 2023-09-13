Authorities say the man accused of stabbing his brother on Saturday is now facing a murder charge.
Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said 26-year-old Terry Simmons, Jr., of Seguin, died Wednesday in a San Antonio hospital, where he was being treated for multiple stab wounds. Police arrested 22-year-old Trey-Vel Simmons, of Seguin, who is accused of stabbing his brother during an altercation, Chilutti said.
Police responded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 1100 block of Clark Street after a woman called to report her son had been stabbed, Chilutti said.
“Upon arrival, officers found Terry Simmons Jr., 26, of Seguin, inside the residence with multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds,” she said.
Witnesses told investigators the brothers got into a fight that escalated into a violent altercation, Chilutti said.
Terry Simmons Jr. was taken by Seguin EMS to a hospital in San Antonio, where he later died.
Trey-Vel Simmons was arrested without incident and taken to Guadalupe County Jail where he was booked on an aggravated assault — family violence with weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Police served Trey-Vel Simmons with a murder warrant after Terry Simmons Jr. succumbed to his injuries, Chilutti said.
He is currently being held in Guadalupe County Jail. Bond has not yet been set for the murder charge.
