The energy was through the Alamodome roof when Seguin standout wide receiver Devin Matthews broke free for a touchdown at the 45th Annual San Antonio Sports All-Star football game, a scene all too familiar for Matador fans.
A quick screen pass from San Antonio Stevens quarterback Kevin Brashears led Matthews down the sideline where two Team Black defenders awaited the wideout.
Matthews put on a couple of shifty jukes that left the two defenders in the dust as he ran the rest of the way for a 45-yard touchdown.
The wideout knew what the result would be as soon as the play was called, Matthews said.
“I knew I was getting the ball in the huddle so I knew I had to make a play,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get this chance again so I made a play. I scored.”
Matthews celebrated with Team Gold teammates as an offensive lineman hoisted him in the air in recognition of the touchdown.
The San Antonio Sports All-Star game compiles 119 student athletes from 64 San Antonio area high schools to play one final exhibition game at the Alamodome while representing their teams.
This game also gives “the area’s top football talent opportunities at college scholarships,” according to the San Antonio Sports website. “Players are nominated by their high school coaches and chosen by a committee featuring broadcasters, journalists and former coaches.”
Matador linebacker Jakob McLeod, recovering from an ACL injury, waited on the sideline to celebrate with his teammate scoring a touchdown.
Matthews had one other catch that might have resulted in a big play, but a visit from the turf monster brought him down for only a six-yard gain.
Two players from Marion also stepped up big when the lights were the brightest.
Bulldog linebacker Kross Kelso tallied a tackle on a big third down in the fourth quarter that resulted in a loss of yards and a punt from Team Black. He also was lead blocker on a fourth-and-one while down by only one score. Team Gold converted the fourth down.
Marion wideout Dominic Castellanos, on the same drive as the Kelso block, converted a big third-and-six on a nice route that lost the defender guarding him. The play not only moved the chains but kept the drive alive for a potential game-winning touchdown.
Castellanos said it was an honor representing his school in such a big game.
“This opportunity is huge for me and Kross,” the wide receiver said. “To represent a small school like Marion and get the playing time we got is awesome. I’m honored.”
Even though the seniors’ time playing football for their respective high schools may be up, they now look for opportunities to play at the next level.
Catching up with the Seguin linebacker before the game, McLeod said he was shocked at the interest colleges were showing him, as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor earlier this week made him an offer.
“I’m glad I got any offers to begin with because I didn’t play at all this season,” he said. “I was hoping to get bigger (offers), but UMHB is a good college.”
The Matador defender was very honored just to be at the game despite not being able to play due to an ACL injury, McLeod said.
“Being a part of this all-star team means everything to me,” he said. “Being here means someone saw me as the leader of this (Seguin) team. Even though I was injured during the season, I was still there for my team as a leader.”
Seguin’s representative at wide receiver has offers from the next level, but is not rushing to make a decision.
“I’m excited and can’t wait (to play on the next level),” Matthews said. “Stay tuned.”
Kelso has had conversations with colleges, but is still waiting for his opportunity to showcase his skills to any college.
“I have had a couple people come and talk with me so we will see where that goes,” he said. “The main thing for me is I don’t want to go too far from home.”
Castellanos hopes to continue his football career after receiving an offer last week from Sul Ross State University.
“The coach from Sul Ross called me Thursday night so I’m thankful for that opportunity,” he said. “I’m hoping to play somewhere, so we will see.”
