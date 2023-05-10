Seguin voters knocked it out of the park for the school district, approving a $7.5 million bond proposal to construct a softball and baseball complex.
The district sought to complete the high school by adding a baseball field and upgrading the softball field into a complete complex. Voters agreed, giving the district the go-ahead at the polls during the May 6 election.
“It is very exciting,” Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said. “I’m just ecstatic about it and have been since Saturday night. It is something we have been having conversations about for about five years, but it has been a need for decades.”
Since the start of the high school’s baseball program, it has never had a diamond of its own to practice or play on. It has relied on the city’s Smokey Joe Williams Field for home games and tournaments, as well as daily practice.
While Smokey Joe Williams Field has a rich history, it has served its purpose for Matador baseball, Seguin High School Athletic Director Craig Dailey said.
Additionally, the student athletes lost valuable educational time shuffling from the high school to the city-owned property and back, Dailey said.
While the softball program has a playing field on campus, it, too, has aged and is in need of dire upgrades including playing surface, Dailey said.
Building stadiums with turf fields would alleviate lots of problems and cost less in maintenance, Gutierrez said.
“Now our students and athletes will have a new baseball and softball field to play on,” he said. “We’ve been utilizing the city’s complex for many years now and soon, our kids are going to have a space of their own and we’re going to be just as competitive as other teams.”
The high school’s softball field and lack of a baseball field have been discussed numerous times over the past five years, with the board seeking various options to fund the project.
“We started looking at options in 2018 but then, of course, COVID hit in 2020 and since then prices continue to go up,” Gutierrez said. “My worry was that if we continue to delay this project, we would within a matter of two to three years be in the $10 million price range for these two facilities.”
Voters declined a $7.5 million bond for the facility in the November election, which the students took to heart, Gutierrez said.
“Of course, our kids were really disappointed in November when it didn’t pass,” he said. “There was some immense sadness from our players, both softball and baseball.”
However, the teams and the district saw a different outcome this time around.
Voters turned out early to cast their ballots. Of the almost 2,000 early votes cast, 1,243 (62.37%) were in favor of the measure, while 750 (37.63%) were against.
In the unofficial final numbers, election day and early voting totals combined saw 1,522 ballots (61.77%) cast for the bond, while 942 (38.23%) were against.
“I’m really thankful for the community coming out and showing their support of the athletes of Seguin ISD,” Gutierrez said. “I’m proud of how our community came together. I’m proud of Coach Dailey and his efforts in communicating the needs for this bond and, of course, very thankful for the support of the board for their willingness to go back out so soon after the November 2022 bond election.”
