Seguin police arrested a man accused of critically stabbing his older brother in an altercation over the weekend at a home in the city.
A mother called police to report a stabbing, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
“The caller advised that her son had been stabbed,” Chilutti said. “Upon arrival, officers found Terry Simmons Jr., 26, of Seguin, inside the residence with multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds.”
The woman called about 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an altercation underway at a home in the 1100 block of Clark St., the community engagement officer said. Police talked to witnesses who said a Simmons Jr. argued with his younger brother which escalated and turned physical, Chilutti said.
Authorities took Simmons Jr. to a San Antonio hospital, where he remained Tuesday in critical condition, she said.
Police arrested Trey-Vel Simmons, 22, of Seguin, and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, Chilutti said. He remained held Tuesday under $50,000 bond and charged with aggravated assault — family violence with a weapons causes serious bodily injury, according to information on the county jail website.
Saturday’s alleged assault isn’t the first time Trey-Vel has been accused of family violence.
He pleaded guilty in August 2020 to a charge of assault causes bodily — family violence. A judge sentenced him to six days in jail and court costs and fees, according to online county records.
He was found guilty in October 2021 of assault family/household member with previous conviction and ordered to serve two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to the website.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.