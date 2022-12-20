Seguin police arrested a Luling man last week on charges of aggravated assault, illegal possession of weapons and drugs, and other alleged crimes.
The man was in the middle of a family violence case and had a protective order issued against him when he allegedly glared into a local law office from his car while he had narcotics, several firearms, multiple boxes of ammunition and more, Seguin Police community engagement officer Sarah Wallace said.
Authorities received a call seeking police assistance about 9 a.m. Dec. 14 from someone inside a law office in the 100 block of Donegan Street reporting suspicious activity outside the building, Wallace said.
“The caller advised that a male subject was staring into the office, causing staff to be concerned,” she said. “Upon arrival, officers spoke to the caller who was able to identify the male… and provided a photograph of (him) outside the location.”
The man was no longer at the property when police arrived, and the person who called them identified him and the type of car he was driving, Wallace said.
The caller also told officers that the man was involved in a family violence case that the law office was working, she said. Further, the caller reported that the man had an active protective order that was meant to prevent him from having or buying any firearm, Wallace said.
Seguin police officers confirmed the existence of the protective order, she said.
Later, a Seguin patrol officer near the area of the office located a black Mustang matching the description of the one seen outside the law office and the driver matched the description of the man the caller identified, Wallace said.
The patrol officer conducted an investigative stop of the vehicle and a probable cause search of the car, she said. Inside the Mustang, police found a white crystal-like substance, a Winchester .308 bolt-action rifle, CN RomArm AK-47 rifle, three loaded magazines, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, a Taurus .357 magnum revolver and a backpack, Wallace said.
Inside the backpack they found multiple boxes of ammunition, rope, zip ties, gloves, tools and other miscellaneous items, she said.
Police arrested 56-year-old Melvin Lee Hill of Luling initially on a possession of narcotics charge and a violation of the protective order.
“Once booked at Guadalupe County Jail, Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Investigation (Division officers) conducted an interview with Hill,” Wallace said. “After further investigation, Detective Michael Schramm found that Hill took specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation to commit the offense of aggravated assault.”
Hill remained held Tuesday on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams and violation of a protective order with bias or prejudice, according to Guadalupe County Jail online records.
Judicial District 456 Judge Heather Hines Wright set bonds in the case totaling $1,045,000, Wallace said. The county website did not have a list of bond amounts Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate.
