Seguin police conducting a routine traffic stop arrested a man in connection with apparent human smuggling Thursday afternoon in the city.
Officers jailed 71-year-old Domingo Mena Jr. of Mission on two counts of smuggling of persons, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
“Upon making contact with the driver, the officer observed two additional passengers in the vehicle,” she said. “After further investigation, it was discovered that the two additional passengers in the vehicle were undocumented immigrants.”
About 4:15 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the department’s Criminal Apprehension and Street Enforcement (C.A.S.E) unit noticed a Ford F-250 with a defective brake light, Chilutti said. The officer stopped the pickup truck in the area of mile marker 615 on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, she said.
The C.A.S.E. officer spoke with the truck’s occupants, Chilutti said.
“The undocumented immigrants claimed to be citizens of Honduras and El Salvador,” she said. “The two undocumented immigrants were transported and left in custody of U.S. Border Patrol.”
They are a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, the community engagement officer said.
Officers took Mena to the Guadalupe County Jail, Chilutti said. Online jail records showed he posted $20,000 in bonds Friday and left the facility.
