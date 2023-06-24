Seguin police arrested an 18-year-old on Friday suspected of fatally shooting a Seguin resident a week ago.
Steven Herrera was jailed on a murder warrant in connection to the June 16 shooting death of 49-year-old Juan Pablo Juarez Jr., after Seguin police detectives and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on a pair of unrelated warrants, Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady said.
“Yesterday (Friday) Seguin detectives along with Guadalupe Sheriff deputies arrested Steven Herrera for two deadly conduct warrants for discharging a firearm. These warrants are unrelated to the homicide case,” he said. While Steven Herrera was in custody, last night Seguin Detectives additionally served him with a warrant for the murder of Juan Juarez.”
First responders were called just after noon on Friday, June 16 to the 1600 block of North Austin Street for reports of shots fired and a man who had been injured.
Juarez was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter.
The shooting appeared to have occurred on Seidemann Street very close to Austin Street.
The area police investigated was between an auto body shop and Community Council of South Central Texas Community Action Partnership’s Seguin Head Start Center.
A parent, who said she was inside the day care at the time of the shooting, said the staff went on lockdown, but remained calm as the children were napped.
Police continue to investigate the shooting, Brady said.
“The work done thus far on the case has been through the collaborative and tireless efforts of Seguin Patrol Division, Seguin Criminal Investigations Division, the Seguin Police C.A.S.E. Unit and the Guadalupe Sheriff's Department,” he said. “More information will be available at a later date, but once again we feel it is important to update you and our community of this information.”
Herrera is currently being held in the Guadalupe County Jail on $500,000 bond on the murder charge. A magistrate has not yet set bond on the deadly conduct charges yet.
