Seguin Police Department officials are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in broad daylight Friday on a city street.
Someone apparently shot and killed a 49-year-old Seguin man on the 1600 block of North Austin Street, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said. Officers rushed about 12:05 p.m. to the scene of a shots fired call, she said.
“Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound,” Chilutti said. “The male, identified as Juan Pablo Juarez Jr., was pronounced deceased on scene by (Justice of the Peace Pct. 1) Judge Darrell Hunter.”
She said police had notified Juarez’s next of kin.
At the scene, officers taped off and could be seen searching an area where a bicycle lay on the ground. The shooting appeared to have occurred on Seidemann Street very close to Austin Street.
The area police investigated was between an auto body shop and Community Council of South Central Texas Community Action Partnership’s Seguin Head Start Center.
Tiarra White, a Seguin resident, arrived to pick up her daughter from head start Friday moments after the shooting.
Police had arrived and emergency medical technicians were loading the victim into an ambulance when she got there, White said.
A head start employee met her outside as she approached the building.
“The lady in day care started screaming ‘get in your car, get in your car. We’re on lockdown; get in your car,’” White said.
Even though the incident most likely is unrelated to the head start center, she is nervous about returning her 3-year-old child to the center, the Seguin resident said.Thoughts of the children huddled inside the building during the lockdown concerned her, White said.
“I could only imagine how scared those babies are right now,” she said. “With society, you see it; you see everything, school shootings, random people. Look at them walls. That’s tin. What if one of them bullets went through it.”
A call to the center was redirected to corporate headquarters, where a message was left requesting comment. That message was not returned as of press time.
Police provided no suspect identifying information and no additional details about the killing, but said the suspect remained at large Friday afternoon. Chilutti said the case is under investigation and urged anyone who knows anything to contact detectives.
Those with information are encouraged to call the police criminal investigations division at 830-379-2123 or offer anonymous tips to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS), online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
