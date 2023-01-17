A Seguin Police Department officer helped save a motorcycle crash victim’s life following a two-vehicle wreck Sunday morning in the city, an official said.
Officer Justin Morin started medical treatment on the motorcyclist and contributed to the 52-year-old Seguin man’s survival, Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. First responders flew the man to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, she said.
“San Antonio’s doctors stated, ‘had it not been for the placing of a tourniquet, the motorcyclist would not have made it,’” Wallace said.
The wreck happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, when Morin was on patrol and saw the motorcycle crash into a semi-truck in the area of the 3500 block of North State Highway 123 Bypass, she said.
“Officer Morin acted quickly by blocking traffic to prevent further injury to the motorcyclist, and grabbed his first aid SABA kit (Self Aid Buddy Aid),” Wallace said.
The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries to his left leg, she said. Morrin checked over the motorcyclist and then used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from the leg, the community engagement officer said.
Morin’s actions helped the motorcyclist survived the crash, Wallace said.
“Seguin Police Department is extremely proud of Officer Morin’s quick response that night,” she said.
The motorcyclist remained in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, Wallace said.
