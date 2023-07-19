Coordination between Seguin police officers and several other agencies on Friday resulted in the capture of a man wanted for human smuggling.
The Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension and Street Enforcement unit was notified that 40-year-old Michael Lee Perez, of Falfurrias, was traveling east on Interstate 10 potentially through the city, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said. Perez was wanted on a federal warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service for human smuggling.
Victoria Police Department, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Operation Lone Star Task Force were initially looking for Perez when they made the call to Seguin, Chilutti said in a news release.
Seguin’s officers realized Perez had already traveled through the city and began calling other departments along Interstate 10 to assist in the search.
“C.A.S.E. Unit officers were able to make contact with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, who were able to locate the vehicle on I-10 East at which time a pursuit ensued,” she said. “Colorado County deputies were able to continue the pursuit, but the vehicle was lost on I-10 East, near Columbus.”
C.A.S.E. officers reached out to Houston Police Department’s Highway Interdiction Unit, who eventually found Perez and, with the help of Houston Police Department’s patrol officers, arrested him.
“This incident is a prime example of teamwork and professionalism displayed amongst multiple law enforcement agencies,” Chilutti said.
