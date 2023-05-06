Seguin Police Department’s Badges, Bikes and Tykes event is around the corner and the department is hoping more donations roll in for the event.
The department recently put out a call for the community’s help to ensure the event has enough bicycles to give away to local children.
“We are in need of bikes,” Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said. “There’s apparently a shortage in supply. So that’s where we’re struggling.”
Each year, the department hosts the three-hour Badges, Bikes and Tykes where hundreds of families converge on Starcke Park to play games, win prizes and hope to win a raffle for a new bicycle.
“It’s a bike raffle mixed with carnival-like games. We try to raffle off as many bikes as we can gather,” Chilutti said. “It’s just a really fun event for kids.”
It also offers young people to have positive interactions with first responders.
“It’s just a great way for officers to interact with the children in our community,” Chilutti said.
Last year, 120 children rode away with bicycles. So far this year, the police department has collected 60 bikes, Chilutti said. She would like to have at least 100.
Organizers usually post a good number of bikes from the local Walmart store, and so far, the department has only secured 28 from its main source, she said.
“So obviously, that’s way under what we’re trying to get,” Chilutti said.
Anyone wishing to help is free to donate, she said. Monetary donations are always accepted but there is a current, more pressing need, Chilutti said.
“Right now, bikes would be more helpful because we’re having trouble getting a large amount of bikes in,” she said.
Badges, Bikes and Tykes is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the Patricia Irvine-King Pavilion at Starcke Park. Contact Chilutti at 830-386-2582 to make a donation.
