Police charged a sixth suspect — the third from Seguin — in connection to a Corpus Christ-area man’s shooting death earlier this year near Freeport in Brazoria County.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained and served a murder warrant on Marvin Wayne Pollard Jr., 23, of Seguin, for his alleged involvement in Larry Ortiz Jr.’s death, said Ian Patin, chief deputy in the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

While investigating the case, authorities served a search warrant Feb. 5 at a home in the 800 block of Boenig Street in Seguin. Officers arrested Pollard that day and jailed him on a charge of tampering with evidence, Patin said.

“Pollard Jr. was still in custody in the Guadalupe County detention center when investigators were able to obtain enough probable cause to link Pollard Jr. to the murder of Larry Ortiz Jr.,” the chief deputy said.

Ortiz died in what authorities said was a suspected robbery plot gone wrong.

“They’ll get pretty young girls to go out and meet guys at bars or social events and come back to the house,” Patin said. “Unbeknownst to the guys, the females they’re letting in their houses are coordinating with people to… let people in. Of course, once you get back to the house, there’s going to be more property to steal more valuables. They’re not inventing the wheel.”

Investigators obtained evidence indicating that Pollard helped plan and carry out the plot, Patin said.

Seguin residents charged with murder in the case include Richard Horn Jr., 29, and 23-year-old Guadalupe Navarro. Three other suspects charged with murder are Keerston Wilkerson, 21, of Needville, and 20-year-olds Anzley Tay Castillo of El Campo and Alena Nicole Pena Murillo of Richmond.

Ortiz and his family rented a beach house for a family event the weekend of Jan. 27 in the Treasure Island community near Freeport, Patin said.

Investigators learned that Ortiz’s adult son and a friend left the beach house the evening of Jan. 27 and returned early Jan. 28 with Castillo and Pena Murillo.

The quartet was upstairs in a bedroom for a while before three of the suspects reportedly forced their way into the beach house. The suspects allegedly displayed firearms, assaulted Ortiz’s son and the son’s friend, and demanded money, authorities said.

“Evidence does suggest Pollard was one of the three that forced entry into the residence,” Patin said.

Ortiz woke up, went to help his son and the friend, started defending them and one of the armed men shot and killed him, Patin said.

The suspects left the house but detectives eventually identified all six. Investigators dug deeper into the case and secured murder arrest warrants for the six suspects, Patin said.

Bonds for the original five arrested were set at $2 million, he said. Bonds for Pollard, according to the Guadalupe County Jail’s online system, totaled $2.5 million and he remained held there Wednesday.

Investigators believed at least two of the suspects had committed a similar plot to commit aggravated robbery, Patin said.

“I do know that Alena and Wilkerson have been charged and are on bond out of Fort Bend County for aggravated robbery,” Patin said. “I believe that charge originated some time last year with the same type of M.O. (modus operandi).”