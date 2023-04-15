Authorities were on the lookout Friday for a quartet of people who police believe stole a vehicle and then, when confronted while burglarizing another, drove away firing shots into the air.
No one was hurt early Wednesday but several residents reported burglaries to their unlocked vehicles, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. Police in San Antonio recovered the sport utility vehicles stolen from Seguin, she said.
“Because of OnStar, they found it in San Antonio,” Wallace said. “They were able to recover it in San Antonio at a later time.”
Police responded about the same time to two calls related to the alleged crimes, she said.
About 5:44 a.m., Seguin police received a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Court Street. Moments later, a woman called about 5:50 a.m. from the 700 block of Stratton to report her GMC Acadia stolen, Wallace said.
“They had stolen the Acadia first and then went over to the apartment complex,” she said. “But the victim didn ’t notice the Acadia right away.”
At the Pecan Grove Apartments, a man told officers that he found someone rummaging through his car and he confronted the thief, Wallace said. When confronted, four suspects rushed to the Acadia and drove away, she said.
“As they were driving off, the driver and a passenger shot in the air twice,” Wallace said.
Two other residents reported their vehicles being burglarized around the same time as the man who confronted the suspects, the community engagement officer said. Most of the vehicles burglarized were unlocked, as was the stolen SUV, which also had its keys inside at the time of the theft, Wallace said.
“I would say 90%, if not more, of our car burglaries are them checking for unlocked vehicles,” she said. “They were popping handles looking for unlocked vehicles.”
Wallace described the suspects as being young males appearing to be in their early 20s. Members of the public can help the police tamp down on similar vehicle burglaries and related crimes in the area, Wallace said.
“The majority of our burglaries are crimes of opportunity where people are just checking door handles to see what vehicles are unlocked,” she said. “If you don ’t want your car broken into and your car stolen, take that extra second to lock the car.”
