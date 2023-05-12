A pair of Seguin athletes brought home a combined gold, silver and bronze medal.
Seguin High School senior Christian Ramirez is the 5A 400m Wheelchair Champion and third-place 100m finisher, while sophomore Daisha Shular crossed the line second in the 100m dash at the state meet.
Ramirez narrowly won gold in the 400 with a winning time of 1:04.26, while he collected a bronze in the wheelchair 100m, crossing the finish line at 18.63.
Earlier in the day, Ramirez showed off his strength in the shot put with distances of 16-1 and 16-4 3/4 in his first attempts, which put him in eighth.
On his final attempt, Ramirez topped his previous distances with a mark of 16-11, which was enough to jump one athlete on the leader board to finish seventh in the state in wheelchair shot put.
Shular came into the state meet with the fastest regional time, so big things were in store for the sophomore.
She ran a blazing 11.64 in the 100m, which was fast enough to claim a silver medal.
Shular then tried her hand in the girls long jump against the best 5A athletes in Texas.
Her first attempt landed a mark of 17-08 1/4, which put her in ninth heading into the final three jumps.
Shular leaped to a distance of 18-02 in her final attempt, which put her in seventh with the other competitors left to jump.
The rest of the athletes all recorded jumps farther than the sophomore, ending her day in the pit ninth in the state.
The girls 400m relay team — run by Leah Brown, Arianna Shular, Krya Nunez and Daisha — came in seventh in the state, crossing the finish line at 47.18.
Devin Matthews, Nik Henry, Ocean Moreno and Elliot Weaver placed 8th in 41.95 in the boys 400m relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.