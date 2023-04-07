With much fanfare and apparently eager patrons in wait Thursday morning, The TJX Companies, Inc. opened its newest Marshalls department store in Seguin.
A few patrons waited outside the store before employees threw open the doors at 8 a.m. Thursday. However, business appeared to have picked up as the day went on, according to Josh Schneuker, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation director, who helped bring the national retailer to town.
Schneuker said he drove by the building during the day and was impressed with what he noticed from outside.
“It’s crazy busy over there,” he said. “You’ve got so many cars in the parking lot, so many people in the store. Everybody’s just excited about having them here in Seguin.”
Marshalls is billed as one of the country’s leading off-price retailers with more than 1,100 stores in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The company’s newest store is at the corner of East Court Street and North Highway 123 Bypass in Seguin’s King Plaza. The department store carries merchandise for women, men, and children, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty needs and more.
“Our newest store in Seguin will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” Marshalls President Tim Miner said. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood. With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we strive to provide our shoppers with amazing brands every time they shop.”
The new stores encompasses 20,425 square feet of retail space at 1386 E. Court St. Company leadership considered a variety of factors when choosing to locate in Seguin, Marketing Supervisor Cassidy Kelly said.
With the new store, the company and local consumers win, she said.
“Marshalls looks to provide high-quality, on-trend, brand-name merchandise to any fashion- and value-conscious shopper,” Kelly said. “Our Seguin customers can expect to find just that — amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more at our new store.”
Bringing Marshalls to town was a priority for the economic development corporation, Schneuker said. Nailing down the national retailer was an accomplishment and witnessing opening day for Marshalls was exciting, he said.
They company had been on the EDC’s priority list to bring to town for a while and with help from real estate interests, Marshalls is finally here, Schneuker said.
“It just goes to show you the demand that’s here for more retail like Marshals to come to Seguin,” he said. “The less folks we have driving out to Schertz and New Braunfels, the better it is for our community.”
