A Seguin woman died in an apparent impaired-driving crash over the weekend that led to a San Marcos man’s arrest.
After a collision about 9:35 p.m. Saturday in Guadalupe County, emergency crews took 21-year-old Mayra Noemi Guevara to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Two passengers with Guevara — a 45-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy — also were hurt, Mata said. The driver of the pickup escaped injury.
Authorities jailed the surviving driver, 26-year-old Ryan Aviles on charges of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.
EMS took the 45-year-old woman to Brooke Army Medical Center, were she initially was listed in serious condition, Mata said. A relative took the child to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in stable condition. He did not have updates Wednesday on the victims’ conditions, Mata said.
First responders were sent about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to FM 466 for a two-vehicle crash. They found both vehicles, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, in the 100 block of Schneider Road, Mata said.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the Equinox was stopped at a stop sign at FM 477 and FM 466,” he said. “The Silverado was traveling south on FM 466. The Equinox proceeded through the intersection toward FM 466 and preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 disregarded a stop sign and crashed into the Chevrolet Equinox.”
DPS troopers took Aviles to the Guadalupe County Jail, where he remained Wednesday under one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, one count of driving with no liability insurance and one count of violating a promise to appear, according to online county jail records. He is being held on bonds totally $71,000.
Online jail records showed that Aviles was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana and released on Aug. 4 after on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.
