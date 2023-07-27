A retired brigadier general, who served as the Disabled Americans Chapter 61 commander in Seguin, died a month after he was beaten and robbed in Cibolo.
Retired Brigadier General James Doty, 61, of Cibolo, was reportedly attacked after withdrawing money from a Cibolo bank and visiting another area business on June 15, Cibolo police spokesman Officer Matt Schima said. Doty died in the hospital on July 12, Schima said.
“Mr. James Doty was a long-time civil servant and resident in the Cibolo community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Interim Cibolo Police Chief John Wells said. “Our detectives have made this case a top priority and are diligently working to identify the suspects responsible. When the suspects are identified we will work with the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office and charge them with the appropriate crime to the highest extent of the law.”
A family member called officers on June 28 — a week after he was hospitalized — to report the June 15 incident that happened in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road in Cibolo, Schima said.
Detectives began investigating and were able to track Doty’s movements that day, Schima said.
Officers found Doty made a cash withdraw from the Security Service Federal Credit Union about 1:30 p.m. in Schertz.
“Based on bank video, an unidentified black female wearing a surgical mask appears to be watching Doty conduct his bank business and then proceeds to follow Doty out of the bank,” Schima said.
The woman then got into a gray Chevy Impala that appeared to followed Doty’s vehicle out of the parking lot and drive in the same direction. Doty stopped at a business on Green Valley Road and surveillance video shows the same car from the bank driving around the business as Doty goes inside, Schima said.
“When Doty exits the business and while entering his vehicle, a newer model gray Chevrolet Trailblazer drives up and stops behind Doty’s vehicle,” Schima said. “A black male wearing a blue hoodie and a surgical mask exits the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and approaches Doty from behind striking him to the ground.”
The pair struggled on the ground until the suspect fled to the SUV with a white envelope containing the money Doty withdrew, Schima said. Doty was able to get into his vehicle and left, but didn’t call the police to report the crime, Schima said.
Doty returned to the Disabled American Veteran’s service office in Seguin to continue helping his fellow veterans, DAV Adjutant Marlin Howze said.
“It was a pretty brutal assault that was laid on him. He looked bad a couple of days after it happened,” he said. “A couple of days later, he ends up having to be admitted to the hospital for feeling poorly and they admitted him. He went into surgery and under anesthesia, which he never came out of.”
Howze said members of the local veterans service organization was shocked to hear about the initial attack, and saddened to learn of his later death.
Doty joined the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 61 three years ago and began working as a service officer, Howze said.
“We were glad to have him,” he said. “He was a one-star Army general. We don’t get many high-ranking officers who come in to work the office. We were pretty impressed.”
Doty recently took on the role as commander of the local chapter, and the group had big plans for the upcoming year, Howze said. However, those plans will change with Doty’s death, as Vice Commander Emanuel Carpenter will now fill the role as commander.
Undoubtedly, the group’s loss of Doty will be felt for many reasons, Howze said.
“He’s got a real following of veterans who came to him for service,” he said. “He was very on top of getting involved with the veterans. He was very hands-on with the veterans helping get their benefits claims adjudicated. For a high-ranking officer in the Army, he was a humble guy. He believed in the foot soldier and getting it done for him. It was enjoyable taking with him.”
Schima said an autopsy was performed and detectives are awaiting the results.
The Cibolo Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Cibolo Police Detective Hernandez at 210-858-3209. Leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), texting "Guadalupe” plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or using the See It, Say It, Send It phone app.
“Unfortunately, incidents of ‘bank jugging’ are on the rise across the country,” Wells said. “We want to encourage everyone to always be aware of your surroundings, especially when withdrawing money from a banking institution. If you suspect you are being watched or being followed, do not stop anywhere. Immediately call 911 to have a police officer meet you at a safe, well-lit location or drive to the closest law enforcement agency as a safe location.”
