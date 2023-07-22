A lifelong resident and business owner earned a new designation.
The Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Women of Influence committee announced in a press release that Krista Moreno is the 2023 Guadalupe County Woman of Influence.
The committee made its decision after receiving several nominations, the committee wrote in a statement.
“Mrs. Moreno was nominated by a community member and chosen from an amazing group of nominations by a non-biased group from outside of the area to receive this award,”it read.
Moreno is deeply rooted in her hometown operating two businesses — Bloom Realty and Diamond Air-AC & Heating Services — as well as serving on local boards and committees.
One thing she is extremely passionate about is education.
“Krista is the epitome of community service,” the release said. “For the past 20 years, she has dedicated countless hours advocating for the advancement of the teachers and students of Seguin ISD. She has served on the Seguin Education Foundation Board of Directors for 15 years and currently serves as the vice president of board development as well as chair of the Celebration of Excellence Committee.”
Moreno also helped organize the political action committees in 2019 and 2022 supporting Seguin ISD’s bond proposals.
She serves as a Communities in Schools of South-Central Texas board member, Four Rivers Association of Realtors member and a member of the Seguin Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Texas Women of Influence committee will honor Moreno at the Texas Women of Influence Gala Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Seguin Events Center Coliseum.
The event will continue the next day at the Texas Women of Influence Conference featuring keynote speaker and the 2023 Texas Woman of Influence former Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs.
The all-day event will also include two speakers on the main stage, nine breakout sessions, an inspiration center and vendor shopping.
Guest speakers include Felicia Jeffery, CEO, Gulf Coast Center; Lynn Kincaid, CEO, H.E.B. Federal Credit Union; Sarah Wilson, “Tr ue Women of True Crime Part 1”; Melissa Vega, “Image in Media”; Ruth A Reitzel, PhD, “Women in STEM”; Sarah Chilutti, “True Women of True Crime Part 2”; Jill Heard, “Centering Your Mind”; Yvonne Sifuentes, “Women Empowerment Through Self Defense”; Jillian Strong, “Functional Medicine”; Nicole Bruton, “Finding Her Light”; and Natalie Land, “Tangled Privilege.”
For more information or tickets to attend, contact the Seguin Chamber of Commerce at 830-379-6382 or at tinyurl.com/42j6s6bj.
