The city of Seguin opened its arms Tuesday morning to welcome a new business into its family of economic producers.
Aceroteca Metals LLC officially broke ground Tuesday on its 59,000-square-foot metal service center on Heideke Street in Seguin.
“We are thrilled to welcome Aceroteca as the newest member of the Seguin business community,” Seguin Economic Development Corporation executive director Josh Schneuker said. “Aceroteca’s facility will complement our local and regional manufacturing base, specifically those manufacturers in the metal and metal fabrication sectors. Expanding opportunities for our manufacturers to locally source their raw materials helps grow our economy and ensures that Seguin manufacturers can remain competitive.”
The facility will be located on a 23-acre site at Heideke and Seidemann streets and the project represents a capital investment of at least $10 million, according to Schneuker. Aceroteca’s facility will create at least 20 full-time jobs as it handles steel coils, cutting and slitting them into steel sheets for downstream processing, he said.
Recent rains have delayed the construction timetable but company leaders are optimistic, said Mike Rogers, Aceroteca chief operating officer.
“We’re hoping for December,” he said. “We thought we were going to open in November but the weather has kind of put us behind.”
The plant is expected to supply carbon and stainless steel to customers, Rogers said.
A little more than two years ago, company leaders began thinking of expanding into Texas, Rogers said. The Interstate 35 corridor seemed promising and, once they visited Seguin, it was the obvious choice, Rogers said.
“We realize we’re the newbies here but we’re committed to this area,” he said. “We’re going to work our tails off.”
Aceroteca’s construction designs leave opportunity for growth of the facility, Rogers said, adding that the company plans to grow its business and its economic footprint in the city.
His team will focus on supplying materials to local businesses and boast a reach for delivering product as far south as the United States-Mexico border and as far north as Dallas or beyond, Aceroteca owner and CEO Hector Morales said. Providing industrial steel for automotive, appliance and air conditioning needs will be the focus, he said.
“Seguin’s strategic location within South-Central Texas was a huge factor in deciding where to site this project,” Morales said. “Access to key logistical infrastructure in Seguin such as Interstate 10 and State Highway 130 allows for us to easily serve our customers in the rapidly growing San Antonio and Austin markets. It also enables our company to tap into one of the most plentiful and rapidly growing labor markets in the United States. We are excited to build our first U.S.-based facility in our new home, Seguin, Texas.”
Location of the new company is for other area businesses, Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said.
“With the other businesses we have around here, this could be a source of product for a lot of things they do,” he said. “They provide sheet metal and we have a lot of sheet metal companies here. … When it’s sourced locally, there’s a lot of benefits to that and we’re excited about it.”
City of Seguin leaders have high hopes for Aceroteca as Mayor Donna Dodgen foresees Aceroteca establishing communal roots in Seguin.
Company leaders seem to have a community spirit that could lead to sponsorship opportunities for community events and hands-on volunteerism from Aceroteca leaders and employees, Dodgen said.
Also, speaks volumes that the company thinks so highly of the city, she said.
“I think it is incredible to once again have someone believe in our community,” Dodgen said. “They want to be here.”
