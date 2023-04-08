Lightning in a thunderstorm appears to have sparked a brush fire Wednesday night at the Irma Lewis Outdoor Learning Center in Seguin.
While additional storms brought stormy weather to the area for a couple days, first responders reported no significant emergency calls during the wet weather, which include precipitation in the form of hail. Seguin Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished a small blaze at the Outdoor Learning Center, Chief Dale Skinner said.
“We had a lightning strike that lit a brush pile,” he said. “It was a suspected lightning strike. About 3,600 gallons (of water) and some foam and it was extinguished. We were there for a whopping just over half an hour.”
The fire was contained to the small brush pile and caused no damage to the property, an official from the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center said.
Dispatchers sent firefighters to the center about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Skinner said. The thunderstorm was just beginning around that time and preceded a hail storm later in the night, he said.
“We had some storms that came through that did produce some hail,” said Jason Runyen, forecaster with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels. “It looks like 1.25 inch diameter hail. That’s quarter size hail feel last night in Seguin.”
Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, the weather service estimated about an inch to an inch and a half of rain fell on Seguin, Runyon said. Along with the hail storm, the service recorded reports of lightning and rain with the storms.
NWS officials had received no reports of damage from the storms, he said.
“One storm produced that hail and some over night produced rainfall and lightning,” Runyen said. “There were some cloud-to-ground lightning strikes around the area but there have been no reports of any damage.”
Additional storm chances persisted throughout the forecast, he said.
The area was expected to see more rain all day Thursday and Friday but forecasters expected the wet weather to leave the area by Friday night, Runyen said. He predicted dry, warmer weather for the weekend.
Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday were predicted to range in the lower 50s, Runyen said. National Weather Service personnel forecast highs for both days to hover around the lower to middle 70s, he said.
