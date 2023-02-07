Authorities arrested a 17-year-old McQueeney man Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting of another man earlier in the day outside a Guadalupe County home.
A family dispute reportedly led to the shooting that sent the man to a San Antonio hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“It was minor and the victim’s already been released from the hospital,” he said Monday afternoon.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about 5:15 a.m. Monday to the 200 block of Old McQueeney Road for a report of shots fired and discovered that one man was shot, Ray said.
Seguin Fire Department paramedics also went to the scene and stabilized the 38-year-old man who was shot in the upper body, Battalion Chief Westley Krueger said.
“He was thought to have two gunshot wounds to the abdomen,” Krueger said. “They bandaged his abdomen.”
Paramedics took the injured man in fairly stable condition to San Antonio Military Medical Center, the battalion chief said.
Sheriff’s deputies began to investigate the shooting, and eventually secured a warrant and arrested 17-year-old Seth Poole on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, the chief deputy said.
Deputies took Poole to the Guadalupe County Jail on the first-degree felony charge, Ray said.
Poole remained held under $200,000 bond Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the shooting.
