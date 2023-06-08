Police say a teen was hit and killed by a train on Wednesday night halting traffic in the area for three hours.
Cibolo police and Schertz EMS were called about 10:30 p.m. to the railroad crossing at FM 1103 and FM 78 for reports of a train hitting a pedestrian, Cibolo Police Department said in a news release.
“Once on scene, officers observed that a Union Pacific train traveling eastbound into Cibolo had struck a young adult male who appeared to have been standing on the tracks,” the department wrote.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 John Terry pronounced the Cibolo man, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Sell, dead at the scene, the release read. Police notified next of kin.
Traffic at the intersection was stopped while the Cibolo Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad Police Department investigated the incident.
