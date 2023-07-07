A traffic stop late Wednesday night resulted in the discovery of 19 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and large amounts of cash and landed a New Braunfels man in jail.
A New Braunfels Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night near West Klein and Whinchat roads in south New Braunfels, the New Braunfels Police Department said in a news release.
Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Dalton Chandler Jones.
A K-9 narcotics dog from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office alerted officers to the drugs police to search the car in which they reportedly found 19 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and about $5,800 in cash, the release read.
Jones was arrested and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1-1B between 1-4 grams.
More charges may be pending, according to NBPD.
He remained in jail Friday morning on bonds totaling $60,000.
Jones has a prior evading arrest conviction in Guadalupe County. For that case disposed in 2014, a judge sentenced him to 20 days confinement.
