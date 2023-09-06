The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force arrested a Mexican resident Friday afternoon in connection with a traffic stop that reportedly netted more than 9 kilograms of methamphetamine.
About 5:15 p.m. Friday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Justin Wilson conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near mile marker 610 in the westbound lanes, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Wilson observed criminal indicators consistent with drug trafficking,” Flores said.
The deputy had his canine partner, Bo, conduct an open-air sniff of the car, Flores said.
The dog detected the odor of narcotics and deputies searched the car, he said. The search turned up 9.1 kilograms of methamphetamine in the trunk, Flores said.
“The methamphetamine is worth more than $63,000,” he said.
Deputies arrested Abdel Alejandro Reyes Ruiz, 33, of Mexico, and turned him over to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Flores said. Reyes Ruiz is expected to face federal prosecution on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the lieutenant said.
