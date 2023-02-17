A traffic stop on Tuesday landed a trio of Seguin men in jail facing drug charges, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers made the Valentine’s night arrests after the traffic stop on Interstate 10 and, after learning of possible drug activity, Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force received citizen complaints in reference to narcotics sales and usage potentially involving minors or high school students,” he said. “Through the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force investigation, Seguin K9 Officer (Clayton) Deagen conducted a traffic stop in the area of mile marker 607 of IH-10 access road on a vehicle that had committed violations of the Texas Transportation Code.”
Task force members searched the vehicle and found contraband, Flores said. Inside the car, detectives reportedly found 54 1-gram THC vape cartridges, 38 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of pre-rolled THC cigars, a 9mm handgun and a 9mm AR-style pistol, the lieutenant said.
The task force arrested all three men in the vehicle.
Driver Roman Alvarez, 17, and 18-year-old passenger Daymen Gonzales were charged with one count each of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4-400 grams.
Passenger Marcos Hernandez, 20, was charged with the same offense as well as one count of unlawfully carrying weapons.
“This is something we encounter daily, the THC,” Flores said. “The THC, once you start getting into distribution amounts, now you’re a drug dealer. There’s enough to say these guys are distributing narcotics, THC, and they have firearms to protect themselves or rob someone. This is bad.”
Detectives took three to the Guadalupe County Jail.
According to online jail records, Hernandez was released from jail Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $60,000, while Alvarez and Gonzales were released Thursday after posting $30,000 bond each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.