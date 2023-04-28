No one was hurt early Wednesday when a tractor-trailer truck high centered on railroad tracks and a train hit it in Cibolo.
A driver and a passenger hopped out of the truck before the Union Pacific train smashed into it, said Richard Mireles, Cibolo Police Department public relations officer. The wreck caused a lot of damage, he said.
“It was quite extensive,” Mireles said. “It looks pretty bad. It could’ve been worse.”
The crash knocked down one of the railroad arms and bent the other one, he said. It damaged part of the road and marred the engine pulling the train, Mireles said.
About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was driving an 18-wheeler truck west on FM 78, he said. She reached the County Lane intersection and took a right turn, the police spokesman said.
The truck centered over the tracks and couldn’t move, Mireles said.
“It got struck by a train,” he said. “There were two people inside, a male and a female. They both got out before the train hit the vehicle.”
Emergency responders went to the scene and diverted traffic for at least five hours in the area, Mireles said. Union Pacific personnel kept the intersection closed well into the afternoon as they tried to repair some of the damage, he said.
Damage included knocking off a warning sign telling truck drivers that trucks should not try to cross the tracks, Mireles said, adding that Wednesday’s wreck wasn’t the first at the intersection involving trucks and trains.
“It’s not infrequent,” he said. “It happens every so often.”
The last time it happened was Sept. 9, Mireles said. No one was hurt in that wreck, either, he said.
