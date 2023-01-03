Today is the final day to cast votes in the run-off election in three local races.
Residents in the city of Seguin District 8, in Schertz and Cibolo can head to localized polling locations to cast their ballots in their selective races.
Polling locations are open until 7 p.m. today.
“It is important to note, that unlike our November elections, where any Guadalupe County registered voter can vote at any Election Day location, this Runoff Election is different,” Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hays said. “Voters must go to the specific location assigned to the jurisdiction having the Runoff Election.”
For the residents in Seguin’s city council district 8 can cast their ballots at Justice of the Peace Office, 2405 E. US Highway 90, Seguin and the Seguin Silver Center, 510 E. Court St.
Schertz voters will make their selections at the Schertz Annex at 1101 Elbel, Schertz. And Cibolo residents will visit Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo, to cast their ballots.
Residents in Seguin City Council District 8 are choosing between Edward “Eddie” Davila and Bill Keller to represent them in the seat held by Council Member Mark Herbold, who is opted to not run a second term.
Schertz residents are tasked with selecting a mayor and city council member in place 2.
In the mayoral bid is incumbent Ralph Gutierrez, who is facing challenger Cedric Edwards. For Schertz City Council place 2, voters have the option between Michelle Watson and Tiffany M. Gibson to fill the vacant seat.
Cibolo residents will selected between Summer-Marie Brown and Mark Allen for the mayoral seat, replacing former Mayor Stosh Bolye.
