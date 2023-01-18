Authorities say two people were killed and three people were injured on Monday after the SUV they were traveling in crashed and rolled over multiple times during a chase with deputies on Interstate 10.
The driver of a 1997 Ford Explorer and a female passenger were killed as a result of the wreck that hospitalized three other passengers about 7:30 a.m. near the 604 exit just outside of Seguin, DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata said Tuesday.
“The driver lost control of the Ford Explorer causing it to roll multiple times,” he said. “Four passengers were ejected from the Explorer.”
The driver, identified as Gustavo Angel Suarez, 22, of San Antonio, died at University Hospital in San Antonio, Mata said. Healthcare providers at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center pronounced a 28-year-old woman passenger dead.
Mata said he did not know the names or cities of residence for the sport utility vehicle passengers.
A 37-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment, where two are currently listed in critical condition and one in stable condition Tuesday morning, Mata said.
“At the request of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash,” he said.
It happened about 7:30 a.m. as sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the Explorer on a traffic violation, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“The driver initially stopped but then sped away,” he said. “Deputies pursued the fleeing vehicle.”
Suarez was headed east on Interstate 10 with deputies behind him, Mata said.
The SUV then began heading west on I-10 and the driver tried to exit at FM 725, Mata said. That’s when the wreck occurred, Ray said.
“The suspect vehicle fled at speeds near 100 mph and ultimately lost control of the vehicle, crashing near the 604 exit of IH 10 — FM 725 near Love’s truck stop,” he said.
DPS troopers arrived to help with the crash investigation, Mata said.
