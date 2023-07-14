Two teens and a dog died after a Hummer crashed into a tree Wednesday night.
First responders received a call at 9:30 p.m. for the wreck that happened in the 400 block of South King Street.
Preliminary investigation showed a Hummer H3 traveled south on King Street when the driver lost control and hit another vehicle, a utility pole and then the tree, Seguin Police Detective Lt. Lance Wright said.
Police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jack Magner of San Antonio and a 14-year-old girl, Wright said.
Police are not releasing the identity of the juvenile pending next of kin notification, Wright said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced both teens dead at the scene.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
