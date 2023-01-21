Guadalupe and Comal county residents have an opportunity to learn about the state’s plan to improve and expand State Highway 46 between Seguin and New Braunfels.
The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a pair of in-person meetings and a virtual open house to discuss its intentions to address the concerns of current and future traffic flow, according to a meeting notice on the TxDOT website.
“The purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46,” the website states. “TxDOT is proposing to expand SH 46 with operational and corridor improvements including additional lanes, overpasses and intersection improvements. The proposed expansion also includes limited ramp reconstruction along I-35.”
The state’s proposed plan would turn SH-46 into a parkway from Interstate 10 to Interstate 35, Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said during a recent city council meeting, as Melissa Reynolds, city of Seguin director of engineering and capital projects told council and the audience about the upcoming meetings.
“The goal of TxDOT is to make 46 a parkway, where you would not hit a stop light between I-35 and I-10 with flyovers on and off,” he said. “There is limited land and access points, especially as you get closer into New Braunfels.”
To make the expansion and improvements, TxDOT is looking to acquire land adjacent to SH-46, potentially displacing businesses and residents, the notice read.
“The SH 46 existing typical right-of-way width is 120 feet,” the website stated. “Recommended improvements to expand SH 46 would require additional right of way and potentially displace residential and non-residential structures. All recommended improvements are draft and subject to change. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses.”
The state has already begun reaching out to those who would be affected by the proposed changes, Reynolds said.
“They have started conversations with property owners along the corridor,” she said. “While it is a 10-year plan with the three-lanes and the push from the state, there is a likelihood that this will advance. This is coming, this is not a pipe dream, this will happen and it is currently envisioned to be basically 46 from 35 to I-10.”
The state estimates the project will cost about $1.3 billion in state funding, but needs the Texas Legislature’s approval before breaking ground, Parker said.
The meetings are part of the planning stages and allow residents to give feedback.
“This is just the initial steps to get feedback. So, as they go through the legislative process, the hope is that TxDOT will get funding for this project through the state legislature this year,” he said.
The meetings will include schematic plans and drawings for the proposed plan, Reynolds said.
TxDOT in-person open houses are 5 p.m. Tuesday in the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave., and 5 p.m. Thursday at the Big Red Barn, 390 Cordova Road.
The virtual public meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Texas Department of Transportation website www.txDOT.gov . Search keywords “SH 46 from 1-35 to I-10.”
“The meetings are exactly the same,” Reynolds said.
