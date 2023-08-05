The city of Seguin is in a battle for a $75,000 parks grant and officials have faith that locals can help power the community to victory.
The grant will help replace a beloved wooden playground at Max Starcke Park East removed due to age, wear and tear, city Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones said.
“Seguin is a little community with a big heart,” he said. “I think that’s demonstrated everyday in this town with how people give back, help their neighbors and help their friends. We’re asking people to help the city by bringing this playground back.”
Seguin is in a competition for a $75,000 grant as part of the 2023 Niagara Perk Your Park campaign. Niagara Bottling’s Niagara Cares program chose Seguin and eight other cities as finalists for the Perk Your Park campaign.
Other cities include Ontario, California; Missouri City and Baytown, with populations much larger than Seguin, Jones said. Three of the nine are going to win a grant and, with the help of Seguinites everywhere, he thinks the little town will pull out the victory, the parks director said.
“As small as we are, we feel like we’re going to be really competitive in this grant to win this grant,” Jones said. “We just feel the community is going to come out and support a brand new playground at Max Starcke Park to replace the old wooden one that came down.”
The top three vote-getting park projects will win grants. Voting begins online Monday at niagaraperkyourpark.com/parks/max-starcke-park/ and anyone can vote once per day everyday through Sept. 18.
In 1995, members of the community got together to build Kids Kingdom Playscape with their own hands, Jones said.
“Today, we are asking residents to use their ‘fingers’ and vote daily in support of this grant effort,” he said.
Earlier this year, the city demolished the aged play structure, which sparked community outrage. The nearly 30-year-old wooden playscape had outlived its life expectancy and became dangerous, officials said.
Though newer play equipment had been placed in the area over the years, community members wished to save the wooden structure. It couldn’t be salvaged but city officials pledged to install additional playground equipment accessible to most everyone.
That equipment is expected to cost up to $500,000, Jones said. City Council pledged $300,000 and winning the Niagara grant would bring the total closer to what’s needed, he said.
Other funding options are on the table and the city could use them to make the push from $375,000 to the full funding amount, Jones said.
“We don’t need anyone to sweat and get splinters in their hands installing a playground. We need the city to come together and support this new playground at Starcke Park,” he said. “Use your devices to help us be in the top three. We are against some bigger cities but I think Seguin has the bigger heart for the kids in our community.”
