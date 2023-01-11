Some city of Seguin customers lost use of a utility over the weekend, but a city official guaranteed this time had nothing to do with a raccoon.
About 3 a.m. Friday, a 10-inch water main broke under the ground in the area of Texas Highway 123 between Court and Walnut streets and disrupted water service to several businesses in the area, said Tim Howe, Seguin’s director of water and wastewater utilities.
“I don’t know exactly the number of customers off the top of my head but it’s all of those buildings between Walnut and Court streets and from the bypass toward King Ranger and the parking area,” he said. “It didn’t go west past HEB and the theater. But all the buildings along 123 and that strip center were impacted.”
Some establishments affected by the water outage lost business when they closed their doors due to lack of water, Howe said. Not all commercial customers in the area were affected, however.
McDonald’s and HEB are tapped in to a line at Court Street so they had water throughout the ordeal, Howe said.
Whataburger, which usually operates 24 hours per day, stopped serving customers, he said.
Luckily, no residential customers reported being affected, Howe said. Still, the outage was a significant occurrence.
“All of our customers are significant but on this particular day, it obviously impacted the food service industry,” Howe said. “When you have an outage like that (which) impacts that many customers, it’s a big deal to us.”
Crews rushed over to the site of the break about 3 a.m. and dove into the work, he said.
Generally, the city uses four-person crews, but because of the immensity of the task, crews needed to be rotated in and out to ensure safety and fight fatigue, Howe said.
They worked to replace the broken T main and several feet of water pipe on either side of the T, he said. Crews worked until about 8 a.m. Saturday on the repair job, Howe said.
While he was sure no rascally raccoons caused the rupture, speculating on the actual cause is ill-advised, the director said. Finding the problem and solving it is much more important, Howe said.
“When you find them, they’re gushing,” he said. “The objective becomes to get them turned off, that section of pipe isolated and replaced as soon as possible.”
