A grass fire in a rural area of Guadalupe County had responders from several area departments working to put it out.
Crews from five fire departments, county road and bridge, the state emergency management team and an area police department worked in tandem Friday to quickly contain a wildland fire in the 4700 block of Gravel Pit Road, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
Guadalupe County received a call for reported smoke seen about 11:30 a.m. in the area just north of Kingsbury, Pinder said.
“Upon arrival, Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue and Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department observed a grass fire in thick brush and identified about 20 acres on fire,” he said.
It took crews about twos hours to contain the blaze, Pinder said.
Drought-like conditions combined with a high heat index, high winds, a lot of dry grass and brush, and lack of water supply hampered firefighters’ efforts, Pinder said.
“Due to the current conditions, with the dry grass, red flag warning and high winds we’re currently seeing, additional resources were requested,” he said. “Other issues we’re having is the thick brush, limited water supply, trucks are having to travel five-plus miles out to get water.”
Responding to the call for assistance were San Marcos Fire Department, York Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Guadalupe County Road and Bridge bringing out heavy equipment, Texas Department of Emergency Management and San Antonio Police Department, which used a helicopter to drop buckets of water, Pinder said.
Getting air support on a larger fire in a rural area is critical, but other large fires across the state, including one near Lockhart, make it difficult to get that type of response, Pinder said.
“One challenge was getting an air asset due to state resources tied up in Caldwell County,” he said. “There’s a lot of fires in the state tying up assets. That’s why we’re continuing to double up resources. We’re trying to control the fire as soon as we can and always turn back people if we don’t need them.”
