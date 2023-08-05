An elderly woman who was badly burned last week in a fire at her home died as a result of her injuries, a Guadalupe County fire official said Friday.
Paula Cordero, 77, succumbed to her injuries Friday at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio where an ambulance took her after responding to the July 29 blaze, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
Another victim hurt in the fire, a 53-year-old man, was in an intensive care unit receiving treatment for his injuries, Pinder said.
“Following an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, the fire marshal’s office has been unable to rule out an electrical malfunction as a contributing factor to the cause of the fire,” he said. “The fire caused extensive damage to the residence and the vehicles in the driveway.”
Fire crews were called about 1:30 p.m. July 29 for a structure fire in the 1900 block of Poplar Road, Pinder said. As crews fought the fire, they discovered the two occupants of the mobile home had received burns while trying to flee, he said.
Paramedics treated both and took them to the hospital, Pinder said.
Firefighters fought the blaze and prevented it from spreading to adjacent properties, he said. Fire marshal’s began investigating the fire but have yet to determine a cause, Pinder said.
“In addition, the fire marshal’s office could not locate any working smoke alarms in the home,” he said. “Smoke alarms have been proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.”
Residents with smoke alarms should regularly check to make sure they work, Pinder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.