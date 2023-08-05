A woman was sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a train crashed into her vehicle in Guadalupe County.
Noticing the approaching locomotive, the woman got out the vehicle, asked the driver ahead of her to pull forward, but she wasn’t able to move her SUV before the collision, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“She goes back to her car. The other vehicle moves up,” he said. “She starts coming off the tracks and that’s when the train connects with the rear half of her vehicle.”
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and went by ambulance to an area hospital, Mata said.
The wreck happened about 5 p.m. Monday at the railroad tracks that cross FM 1044 about a mile east of Marion in Guadalupe County, said Robyn Tysver, spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad.
The eastbound train’s collision with the vehicle remains under investigation, she said. The train crew was not injured in the crash, Tysver said.
The woman was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound at the time of the wreck, Mata said. The front/right side of the train sustained damage, he said, adding that no other vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash.
“It appears the tracks were inspected, cleared and deemed safe,” Tysver said. “The train tracks reopened after being inspected and deemed safe.”
