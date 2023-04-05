Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.