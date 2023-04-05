Local law enforcement is investigating the report of a body found on the side of a Guadalupe County road as a fatal hit and run.
Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 7 a.m. March 31 for the discovery of the body in the grass in the 4500 block of FM 1978.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the female pedestrian was a victim of a motor vehicle collision and the vehicle failed to stop at the scene,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
Deputies identified the victim as 39-year-old Roseanne Alaniz, of San Marcos.
Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben pronounced Alaniz dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy, Ray said.
Sheriff’s investigators along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers are investigating.
Anyone with information regarding circumstances surrounding Alaniz’s death is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403—TIPS (8477) or visit guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org .
