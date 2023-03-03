Adeline Weola (Dietert) Henk, passed away March 3, 2023, at the age of of 90. She lived in New Braunfels but also has family in the Seguin area. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Seguin resident sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of Lubbock police officer
- 2 Seguin residents arrested in Brazoria County murder case
- City councilman donates salary to local nonprofit
- Rodolfo “Rudy” Salazar Sr.
- Margaret Ann Kolbe
- Sandra Avalos Ramirez
- Walter Gene Brown
- Seguin allocates $300K to replace old playground
- Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office partners with federal agencies
- Allen Louis Harborth