Adolfo Trevino III was born on Dec. 28, 1957 in Seguin, Tx.
Adolfo went home to be with the lord June 24, 2023.
Adolfo is preceded in death by his mother Oralia Rios, father Adolfo Trevino II, and grandfather Ricardo Rios.
Adolfo is survived by his wife Ann M. Amstead-Trevino; Mother of his children Julia Valdez; his children daughter Judy Sanchez (Abel Reyes), son Adolfo Trevino (Kim), son Jeffery Trevino, daughter Yvette Trevino (Daniel) and daughter Shelby McClure (Kevin); Siblings Sister Darlene Arriaga (Joe), Sister Lupe Castaneda (Rey), Brother Michael Rios; half siblings Alfredo Trevino, Patricia Trevino-Trinidad (Abel), Andrew Trevino and Connie Trevino; 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Plus numerous extended family members and friends.
Adolfo was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. He spent time as a truck driver and city employee. He loved his many fur babies, riding motorcycles, was a musician by heart, and loved BBQing with his family.
Services are Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Palmer Mortuary from 2 to 4 p.m. for immediate family, visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
We ask anyone that attends to wear Dallas Cowboy attire instead of black to honor our dads love for his team.