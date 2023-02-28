Join us for a celebration of life for Adrian H. Hernandez, age 87, of Seguin who passed away on February 26, 2023. He was born on April 15, 1935 in Seguin to Julia (Flores) and Pedro Hernandez.
Adrian proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Washburn (aka 108) in the South China Sea.
Adrian was very well known and loved by many. He never met a stranger; everyone was a friend. He was a great storyteller and would always say “Wait a minute…one more thing”. He would gladly give you the shirt off his back. He worked at SMI for many years. He had many skills and there wasn’t anything he could not fix.
Adrian was so proud and thrilled to learn that he was receiving his 60-year sobriety chip from Alcoholic Anonymous. He was so committed that he opened a half-way house for recovering alcoholics with the help of some other well-known citizens in Seguin. It was a dream come true to help so many people from all walks of life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Juan (Big John) Hernandez, Pete Hernandez, Beto Hernandez, and a grandson Gilbert Buentello Jr.
Survivors include his former wife and dear friend Amelia Hernandez; children and spouses Mary Lou and Steven Hennington, Leticia and Andrew Juarez, Ralph Hernandez and companion Theresa Rodriguez, Adrian A. Hernandez and Duane Dietz and Maria Hernandez; 2 sisters-in-law Alice Haley and Rosa Hernandez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other loving friends and family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 2, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the 60-year sobriety chip ceremony at 6:00 p.m.