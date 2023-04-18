Alicia Acuña Villarreal, age 70 of Seguin, went on to be with our Heavenly Father, surrounded by family. Alicia was born in San Antonio, Texas April 6, 1953, to Altagracia (Garcia) and Guadalupe Acuña.
Alicia is preceded in death by her mother, Altagracia, father Guadalupe, brothers Robert and Jay Acuña and sister Angie Acuña.
She is survived by her children, Monica (Alex), Luz (Joey), Ricky (Patty), and Lety; ex-husband/friend Rick Villarreal Sr., grandchildren Lauren and Sarah Russell, Luke, Lijah, Derek, and Gavin Leos; James A., Melanie, and Ricky III Villarreal; and Ivan Ortiz; great-grandchildren Armani and Forest Leos and Aviana Alee.
She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She touched many people by sharing her love for the Lord. She was a member of Straight Street Church for 22 years. She retired from Seguin ISD in 2022. She will be deeply missed by all, but we know she is resting in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. a Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Continued visitation will be on Friday, April 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. and the chapel will dismiss at 10:00 a.m. for burial at San Geronimo Cemetery.