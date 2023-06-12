Allen Groff, age 67 of Seguin, passed away on June 8, 2023. Allen was born in Canton, Illinois on December 11, 1955, to Ruby Mae (Richardson) and Jay Dee Groff.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 7 years Alicia Groff; children, Michael Groff, Brittany Daniel, Dillon Daniel (Kayla), Shelby Joseph, Katie Landato, Jennifer Walker, Jessie Groff, and Jake Groff; sisters, Roberta Horton (John), Evelyn West (Clay); nieces, Kristin West-Herrera and Cassidie Luther; 8 grandchildren; numerous cousins and many friends.
Allen was a truck driver for over 40 years and logged over 5 million miles. He had a heart of gold and put others before himself. Allen worked hard and long hours but never forgot his family. He was a loving and supportive husband and father who was happiest while spending time with his family. He also enjoyed riding his Indian motorcycle. Allen will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service celebrating Allen’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.